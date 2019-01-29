Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Let's Get Sexy: Soul Man Lee Fields and the Expressions Return to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jan 29, 2019 at 3:13 PM
Soulful crooner serving sexy, old-school vibrations circa 1960, Lee Fields and the Expressions are a retro phenomenon you need in your life.
Releasing music since ’69, Fields was born in North Carolina before moving to New York City to pursue music at the age of 17. And boy are we glad he did.
Working with the likes of Kool and the Gang, B.B. King and the Manhattan to name a few, Fields is a living legend in his own right. He's headed back to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, May 31.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com
