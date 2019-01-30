Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Celebrate 40 Years of Bauhaus with Peter Murphy's Show at Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 8:08 AM
Armed with baritone croons that will whisk you away into the deep dark of night, Peter Murphy is a living legend best known for his work in the band Bauhaus. Considered the Godfather of Goth, Murphy was a pioneer who helped create the template for the dark and gloomy genre. This tour, he’s celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus and will be playing “In the Flat Field” in its entirety as well as other select Bauhaus tracks.
Also on the bill is Ruby Celebration, which features Murphy’s former Bauhaus bandmate David J.
$35-$250, Fri Feb. 1, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
