Celebrate 40 Years of Bauhaus with Peter Murphy's Show at Paper Tiger

Event Details Peter Murphy @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m. Price: $35-$200 Live Music Map

Armed with baritone croons that will whisk you away into the deep dark of night, Peter Murphy is a living legend best known for his work in the band Bauhaus. Considered the Godfather of Goth, Murphy was a pioneer who helped create the template for the dark and gloomy genre. This tour, he’s celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus and will be playing “In the Flat Field” in its entirety as well as other select Bauhaus tracks.Also on the bill is Ruby Celebration, which features Murphy’s former Bauhaus bandmate David J.