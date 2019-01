Let's Taco 'Bout It! San Antonio's 2019 Taco Fest Announces First Round of Artists

click to enlarge Chris Conde

Local alt-R&B singer Alyson Alonzo, one of the performers at Taco Fest 2019

The second annual Taco Fest is back with a vengeance, and we’re already hungry about it, y’all.Returning to the Historic La Villita Arts Village, this year's event not only features some of the best taco offerings from across the 2-1-0, but also high-caliber Latin artists from the region representing a vast array of musical genres.From the Tex-Mex punk of Piñata Protest to the soul-crooning vibes of Alyson Alonzo and the psychedelic, Latin thump of Brownout, this lineup is pretty much as puro as you can get.BrownoutMaking MoviesSantiago Jimenez. Jr.Bidi Bidi BandaEl DustyPiñata ProtestEl Conjunto Nueva OlaMaria del PilarEddie & the ValiantsAlyson AlonzoFEALos #3 DinnersGhost TracksAccess to VIP Cantina with lounge(4) Taco vouchersElevated view of stageDedicated restrooms2 drink ticketsExclusive swag itemEarly bird GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase here . For more information visit tacomusicfest.com