Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Let's Taco 'Bout It! San Antonio's 2019 Taco Fest Announces First Round of Artists

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 2:02 PM

Chris Conde
  • Chris Conde
  • Local alt-R&B singer Alyson Alonzo, one of the performers at Taco Fest 2019

The second annual Taco Fest is back with a vengeance, and we’re already hungry about it, y’all.

Returning to the Historic La Villita Arts Village, this year's event not only features some of the best taco offerings from across the 2-1-0, but also high-caliber Latin artists from the region representing a vast array of musical genres.

From the Tex-Mex punk of Piñata Protest to the soul-crooning vibes of Alyson Alonzo and the psychedelic, Latin thump of Brownout, this lineup is pretty much as puro as you can get.

Here’s the lineup so far:



Brownout
Making Movies
Santiago Jimenez. Jr.
Bidi Bidi Banda
El Dusty
Piñata Protest
El Conjunto Nueva Ola
Maria del Pilar
Eddie & the Valiants
Alyson Alonzo
FEA
Los #3 Dinners
Ghost Tracks

VIP tickets are limited and include:

Access to VIP Cantina with lounge
(4) Taco vouchers
Elevated view of stage
Dedicated restrooms
2 drink tickets
Exclusive swag item

GA tickets include:

Admission to Taco Fest and access to the main music stage. (Tacos will be available for purchase, starting at $2.)

Early bird GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase here. For more information visit tacomusicfest.com.

