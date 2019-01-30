Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Let's Taco 'Bout It! San Antonio's 2019 Taco Fest Announces First Round of Artists
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 2:02 PM
click to enlarge
-
Chris Conde
-
Local alt-R&B singer Alyson Alonzo, one of the performers at Taco Fest 2019
The second annual Taco Fest is back with a vengeance, and we’re already hungry about it, y’all.
Returning to the Historic La Villita Arts Village, this year's event not only features some of the best taco offerings from across the 2-1-0, but also high-caliber Latin artists from the region representing a vast array of musical genres.
From the Tex-Mex punk of Piñata Protest to the soul-crooning vibes of Alyson Alonzo and the psychedelic, Latin thump of Brownout, this lineup is pretty much as puro as you can get.
Here’s the lineup so far:
Brownout
Making Movies
Santiago Jimenez. Jr.
Bidi Bidi Banda
El Dusty
Piñata Protest
El Conjunto Nueva Ola
Maria del Pilar
Eddie & the Valiants
Alyson Alonzo
FEA
Los #3 Dinners
Ghost Tracks
VIP tickets are limited and include:
Access to VIP Cantina with lounge
(4) Taco vouchers
Elevated view of stage
Dedicated restrooms
2 drink tickets
Exclusive swag item
GA tickets include:
Admission to Taco Fest and access to the main music stage. (Tacos will be available for purchase, starting at $2.)
Early bird GA and VIP tickets are available for purchase here
. For more information visit tacomusicfest.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Brownout, Making Movies, Santiago Jimemez. Jr., Bidi Bidi Banda, El Dusty, Piñata Protest, El Conjunto, Nueva Ola, Maria del Pilar, Eddie & the Valiants, Alyson Alonzo, FEA, Los #3 Dinners, Ghost Tracks, Image