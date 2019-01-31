Carver Center Welcomes Esteemed Jazz Bandleader Stefon Harris and His Ensemble Blackout

click to enlarge Courtesy of Stefon Harris

In the contemporary jazz world, it doesn’t get much better or bigger than Stefon Harris. The insanely talented vibraphonist, composer and bandleader has received heaps of accolades for his inventive work, including the prestigious Martin E. Segal Award from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, an award for “young artists of exceptional accomplishment.” He has released eight solo albums, including last year’s stellar Sonic Creed (with his ensemble Blackout), and he’s been a part of many other albums in various capacities. Harris’ talents span the spectrum, and he’s every bit as comfortable with jazz as he is classical, hip-hop, pop, funk, and R&B.If you’re a jazz fan, or just love great music and musicianship, you’ll want to count yourself among the attendees when Harris swings through.