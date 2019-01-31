Thursday, January 31, 2019
Carver Center Welcomes Esteemed Jazz Bandleader Stefon Harris and His Ensemble Blackout
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 8:18 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Stefon Harris
In the contemporary jazz world, it doesn’t get much better or bigger than Stefon Harris. The insanely talented vibraphonist, composer and bandleader has received heaps of accolades for his inventive work, including the prestigious Martin E. Segal Award from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, an award for “young artists of exceptional accomplishment.” He has released eight solo albums, including last year’s stellar Sonic Creed (with his ensemble Blackout), and he’s been a part of many other albums in various capacities. Harris’ talents span the spectrum, and he’s every bit as comfortable with jazz as he is classical, hip-hop, pop, funk, and R&B.
If you’re a jazz fan, or just love great music and musicianship, you’ll want to count yourself among the attendees when Harris swings through.
$35, Sat Feb. 2, 8pm, Jo Long Theatre, 226 N Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.
@ Jo Long Theatre
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Price:
$35
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, jazz, Lincoln Center, Stefon Harris, Blackout, Carver Community Center, Image