Gin Blossoms Bringing Their Early '90s Vibes to the Aztec This March

Honestly, we don’t really hate the Gin Blossoms, as easy as it would be to rag on yet another ’90s band rolling through San Antonio. The band wrote some decent music and managed to secure some "Gold" certifications and a Grammy nomination, which isn’t something to sneer at.In the their heyday, circa early-1990-something, the band managed to mix elements of that era’s popular genres – grunge, alternative rock, and singer-songwriter – for a sound that was radio-friendly and just slightly edgy enough to appeal to a wide range of listeners.While their last few records don’t have songs that quite have the impact of “Hey Jealousy” and “Til I Hear it From You,” their sound hasn’t changed too much. Today, the band would probably fall under adult contemporary.For a chance to relive some of your early ’90s memories, catch the Gin Blossoms as they return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, March 8.