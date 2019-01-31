How San Antonians Can Help Keep Chicago's Homeless Community Warm During the Polar Vortex

click to enlarge
Hip-hop has often been a platform for artists to galvanize groups of people into causing radical social change, even if it’s just to better the lives of a few people.
Today, the Current
caught wind of a rapper who comes down to play San Antonio once a year, Paulie Think (he's released music on the same label as local rap duo Chisme
), who is raising funds to help the homeless in his native Chicago.
If you’ve been paying attention to national news the last few days, you know that the Midwest and northern U.S. is currently in what is called a "polar vortex." The extreme weather shows reports of Chicago dropping to negative 20 and Minnesota negative 60.
One report
even advised against breathing outside while other reports have said folks have died to the brutal conditions.
With the homeless population facing a high risk of getting frostbite or dying of hypothermia, Paul Alford (aka Paulie Think) took it upon himself to help the homeless population in these icy conditions.
“I was homeless for a winter in Chicago during my addiction years [twelve years ago],” Alford told the Current
over the phone. The rapper just finished dropping off gloves and warming packets to an underpass when he spoke to us. “There was no possible way that I could sit in my house and watch Netflix all day.”
The artist explained that even though he doesn’t live in the most upscale apartment, he recognizes that he has a lot more than others in his community. He believes it’s incredibly unfair that more can't be done to house Chicago's homeless population with all the empty apartments and buildings in the Windy City.
“It breaks my heart to see people living in filthy tents and filthy clothing in really extreme weather," Alford said.
"I RELOADED! I bought everything they had. All the stores in the city have been cleaned out for days. This is my 2nd trip up here. #polarvortex #dunnyshomelessassistance — in Vernon Hills, Illinois." Alford said in a Facebook Post
The rapper has started a GoFundMe
with proceeds going directly to the purchase of hand and feet warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, panchos, blankets and more. Alford said he will distribute the items to folks living under bridges throughout Chicago.
If you're looking for ways to help people, we think what Alford is doing is pretty dope.
For more information or to donate, visit the link here.
(And if you appreciate Alford's efforts, check his music here
.)
