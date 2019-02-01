Email
Friday, February 1, 2019

Dancy Indie Pop Dudes We Are Scientists Return to San Antonio in April

Posted By on Fri, Feb 1, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, WE ARE SCIENTISTS
  • Facebook, We Are Scientists
With a danceable indie-pop sound in the vein of Interpol, Foals and Bloc Party, New York-based We Are Scientists may be the perfect blend of pop and rock you didn't know you needed.

From the get-go, the group has pretty much been a big deal. Their debut record With Love and Squalor sold 100,000 copies in just six months.

While We Are Scientists' latest release Megaplex is still plenty danceable, the band refreshingly explores a wider variety of genres this time around, stepping into moments of chillwave, post-rock and avant-garde electronica.

Catch the band as they return to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, April 19.



$15, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

