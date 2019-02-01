Dancy Indie Pop Dudes We Are Scientists Return to San Antonio in April

click to enlarge Facebook, We Are Scientists

With a danceable indie-pop sound in the vein of Interpol, Foals and Bloc Party, New York-based We Are Scientists may be the perfect blend of pop and rock you didn't know you needed.From the get-go, the group has pretty much been a big deal. Their debut recordsold 100,000 copies in just six months.While We Are Scientists' latest releaseis still plenty danceable, the band refreshingly explores a wider variety of genres this time around, stepping into moments of chillwave, post-rock and avant-garde electronica.Catch the band as they return to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, April 19.