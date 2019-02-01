Scene 101: 6 Shows to Introduce You to San Antonio's Music Scene

click to enlarge
Fea
Fea front woman Letty Martinez sits and delivers.
Despite the amount of local talent and touring acts performing in San Antonio virtually every night of the week, our city hasn't grabbed a reputation as a huge music destination.
But, honestly, that may be what makes us special — the ability to stumble onto an amazing house show or local bill on the St. Mary’s Strip and walk out with a new favorite band.
This is by no means a comprehensive look at all the amazing music coming out of San Antonio, but these six shows by local artists should give both newcomers and well-versed music fans a taste of what the 2-1-0 has to offer.
Bret Mullins
Saturday, February 2
Even though singer-songwriter Bret Mullins' blend of radio-friendly pop country and Texas grit has won him a fanbase in Europe, you can still catch him and his band playing around town. In addition to his upcoming date at Cooter Browns, Mullins also has gigs at the San Antonio Rodeo this year on February 9, 16 and 17 (details on his website). Free, 9:30pm, Cooter Browns Saloon, 11881 Bandera Rd, Helotes, 210-695-5200, bretmullins.com
MVTANT
Thursday, February 7
Braiding early ’90s industrial sounds with VHS tape rumblings and post-punk vocals, MVTANT grabbed our attention with his 2016 demo Gore
. Joseph Anger, formerly of the duo XRY, delivers a loud and emotive live show as he violently hammers at his keyboards and vintage electronic equipment. Also with PLXTX, MOZE PRAY. $3, 10pm, Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Pl. mvtant.bandcamp.com.
Lost Project + Vintage Pictures
Friday, February 8
For almost a decade, the Lost Project has been rocking shows throughout the region with a genre-defying take on rock 'n' roll. Their music can jump from 311-inspired reggae and alt-rock to moments of pop-punk, and we’re pretty much here for it. Catch them with locals Vintage Pictures and Couch Locked for a night of acoustic renditions of their tunes. Free, 7pm, 203 E. Jones Ave. Ste. 101, thelostprojectband.com
Fea
Saturday, February 16
Made up of two-thirds of the defunct alt-rock powerhouse Girl in a Coma, Fea is San Antonio’s Chicana riot grrrl punk band. And they’ve been kicking ass lately. Signed to Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records, the four-piece puts on a hell of a live show and even got a shout out in Rolling Stone
from Iggy Pop himself. Austin bands the Ghost Wolves and Cecilia and the Broken Hearts round out the bill. $5, 9pm, The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr., fea210.com.
Ammo for My Arsenal
Ammo for my Arsenal
Friday, February 15
The six-piece Ammo for My Arsenal get heavier and tighter with every release. For instance, their latest track, “Slave I,” blends multiple sub-genres of metal and hardcore into a mix that's heavy, technical and groovy as fuck. Check them out with Lonestar Massacre, Above My Enemy and Circadia. $5, 8pm, Bonds Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., ammoformyarsenal1.bandcamp.com.
Dilla Day (multiple artists)
Sunday, February 24
Celebrating the life and times of James Dewitt Yancey, better known as hip-hop producer Jay Dilla, Dilla Day brings together a multitude of local MCs for a worthy cause. Featuring local hip-hop artists Spy MC, Apaso, Mad One, AC the Aftermath and MC² & The S.O.U.L., to name a few, the event is held to not only commemorate one of hip-hop’s finest, but to also raise awareness about Lupus, the disease Yancey died from. Free, 8pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., limelightsa.com
