Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 1, 2019

"Why Can't I" Singer Liz Phair is Headed to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 1, 2019 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge LIZ PHAIR
  • Liz Phair
While she's best known for her pop hit “Why Can’t I” (yeah, it was 2003, but you probably still remember it), Liz Phair's career has dipped into several genres.

She started in the ’90s with an indie-rock sound then grew more poppy in the 2000s. Now, Phair has just re-released The Girly Sound Tapes, originally put out in the ’90s through renowned weirdo indie label Matador.

Matador’s roster currently includes Iceage, Yo la Tengo and Snail Mail, and if you aren't familiar with the bands, they're all fairly far from radio pop.

Phair reportedly is working on new music, and with the re-release of her early Matador tracks, perhaps she’s retreating back to her lo-fi sound (which would be sick).



Catch Phair for a show right here in the Alamo City on Friday, April 26, at the Paper Tiger.

$25-$30, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410, N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Dancy Indie Pop Dudes We Are Scientists Return to San Antonio in April Read More

  2. How San Antonians Can Help Keep Chicago's Homeless Community Warm During the Polar Vortex Read More

  3. Scene 101: 6 Shows to Introduce You to San Antonio's Music Scene Read More

  4. 5 New Releases from San Antonio Artists You Absolutely Need Read More

  5. Husband, Wife Duo the Baylor Project Taking Blend of Jazz, Blues, R&B and Soul to Jo Long Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...