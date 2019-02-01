"Why Can't I" Singer Liz Phair is Headed to San Antonio

click to enlarge Liz Phair

While she's best known for her pop hit “Why Can’t I” (yeah, it was 2003, but you probably still remember it), Liz Phair's career has dipped into several genres.She started in the ’90s with an indie-rock sound then grew more poppy in the 2000s. Now, Phair has just re-released, originally put out in the ’90s through renowned weirdo indie label Matador.Matador’s roster currently includes Iceage, Yo la Tengo and Snail Mail, and if you aren't familiar with the bands, they're all fairly far from radio pop.Phair reportedly is working on new music, and with the re-release of her early Matador tracks, perhaps she’s retreating back to her lo-fi sound (which would be sick).Catch Phair for a show right here in the Alamo City on Friday, April 26, at the Paper Tiger.