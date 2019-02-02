Email
Saturday, February 2, 2019

Gorilla Biscuits Guitarist Alex Brown Has Died

Posted By on Sat, Feb 2, 2019 at 7:41 PM

  • Instagram, Noechodotnet
Alex Brown of New York hardcore band Gorilla Biscuits has passed away at 52 from an aneurysm according to Pitchfork.

The second guitarist for the punk stalwarts, Alex Brown actually played in the straight edge hardcore bands Side By Side and Project X, before joining Gorilla Biscuits in 1989, just in time for their most influential record Start Today.

He also was a painter and a key player behind the New York City-based fanzine and record label Schism.

Brown’s fellow members in Gorilla Biscuits including frontman Civ made the announcement on Saturday, February 2 via social media that the guitarist had died.



