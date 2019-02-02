Gorilla Biscuits Guitarist Alex Brown Has Died

View this post on Instagram

The world lost a son,brother,uncle,artist,musician and loving friend this week. I lost my bandmate and friend of over 30 years, a piece of my heart died this week and all I can do is think of all the fun, shows, meals flights and trips we had together. All the late night talks and all the early morning hangs with him and my wife and kids. There will never be another alex brown. A memorial service will be held in Iowa in the coming weeks. Tell the ones you love that you love them, alex passed away from natural causes a basal ganglia stroke.#schism #gorillabiscuits #sidebyside #kronkeypopjoy #unclealex