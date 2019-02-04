San Antonio Hip-hop Artist Plans Alamo Drafthouse Event to Spotlight Music Videos from Local Artists

click to enlarge
-
Josiah Amaze Boone/Facebook
-
Posing in front of the North Park Alamo Drafthouse.
Hip-hop artist and wordsmith Josiah "Amaze" Boone, 29, has partnered with Alamo Drafthouse Park North for a visual celebration of San Antonio music artists.
The Alamo Drafthouse is, and has been, a staple in the city's movie culture. Premiering not only what's hot and new in Hollywood, but also catering to the more classic, indie and cult film audiences as well.
"I was out in Cali wrapping up my latest music video," said Boone. "I thought to myself, 'How should I release it, and where?' The answer hit me, I'll release it when I get back home in San Antonio. Not in a regular bar or venue though, something big, something – major."
Boone contacted a few friends and was able to gain an audience with management at Alamo Drafthouse.
"The screening won't only be about my video, it should showcase and highlight multiple artists in the city that have been making great waves," Boone said. There will be videos from artists such as Amaze, Droid, Spook, Spy MC and more.
The event will give local music artists the opportunity to premiere their most recent videos and visuals in one of the 90-person theater rooms. Boone will be co-hosting the event with his organization Something Major, which was inspired by the upcoming event.
"The idea for the organization, came from the idea of displaying our videos at the theater. Our goal is to increase the awareness of San Antonio music, as well and cultivate a culture of togetherness amongst local artists," Boone said. "I believe we're on the brink of something colossal, and the world will soon recognize us as a music hub. I often wonder, what does San Antonio sound like? We'd like to answer that question, with music that's for
the culture, and ultimately by
the culture."
The free event will take place February 28 at the Alamo Drafthouse located in the Park North Shopping Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. for a meet and greet, and the videos begin at 9 p.m. Seating will be limited, RSVP by following Culture Productions
on Instagram and sending them a message. Alamo Drafthouse will have normal food and drink service during the event.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.