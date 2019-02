'Stupid Girl' Singers Garbage Return to San Antonio in May

click to enlarge Facebook / Garbage

Contributing to the soundtrack for TV shows likeandas well as blockbuster movies like Baz Luhrmann's, it’s safe to say that Garbage really encompassed a ’90s sound.Blending elements of dance music with pop, alt-rock and trip-hop, Garbage was definitely one of the mammoth female-led bands in the ’90s. And for good reason – they rocked then and still do now.Even on their latest record, Shirley Manson and family continue to make alternative pop-rock interesting by adding more unexpected electronic textures.The band returns to San Antonio on Sunday, May 12 for a show at the Aztec Theatre.Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here