Monday, February 4, 2019

'Stupid Girl' Singers Garbage Return to San Antonio in May

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GARBAGE
  • Facebook / Garbage
Contributing to the soundtrack for TV shows like The X-Files and Dawson’s Creek as well as blockbuster movies like Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, it’s safe to say that Garbage really encompassed a ’90s sound.

Blending elements of dance music with pop, alt-rock and trip-hop, Garbage was definitely one of the mammoth female-led bands in the ’90s. And for good reason – they rocked then and still do now.

Even on their latest record Strange Little Birds, Shirley Manson and family continue to make alternative pop-rock interesting by adding more unexpected electronic textures.

The band returns to San Antonio on Sunday, May 12 for a show at the Aztec Theatre.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
