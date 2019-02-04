'Stupid Girl' Singers Garbage Return to San Antonio in May

click to enlarge
Contributing to the soundtrack for TV shows like The X-Files
and Dawson’s Creek
as well as blockbuster movies like Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet
, it’s safe to say that Garbage really encompassed a ’90s sound.
Blending elements of dance music with pop, alt-rock and trip-hop, Garbage was definitely one of the mammoth female-led bands in the ’90s. And for good reason – they rocked then and still do now.
Even on their latest record Strange Little Birds
, Shirley Manson and family continue to make alternative pop-rock interesting by adding more unexpected electronic textures.
The band returns to San Antonio on Sunday, May 12 for a show at the Aztec Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m.
.
