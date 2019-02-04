Email
Monday, February 4, 2019

Yngwie Malmsteen Gears Up for San Antonio Face Shreddage

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 1:01 PM

Let’s face it, Yngwie Malmsteen has been ridiculous and problematic as fuck over the years.

For instance, he started shouting gay slurs on a plane in 1988. After a woman poured ice and water on the guitarist for his outburst, Malmsteen called her the c-word and shouted, “You’ve released the fucking fury.”

Lol, what?

Of course, he’s an ’80s rock star so there’s more terrible things he’s done over time. If none of that stuff bothers you, the neo-classical guitar shredder is coming to San Antonio to melt faces.



Catch Malmsteen on Sunday April 28 for a show at the Vibes Event Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

$27.50, Sun April 28, 7:30pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St.
