Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Catch Foreigner (Again) at the Majestic Theatre This Spring

FACEBOOK, FOREIGNER
  Facebook, Foreigner
With hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” Foreigner have solidified themselves as legendary musicians.

And with the band coming back to San Antonio on what seems like a yearly basis, you could say that the Alamo City isn’t going to end its love for the rockers anytime soon.

Returning to the 2-1-0 on Thursday, April 11, catch Foreigner as they rock the Majestic Theatre.

Tickets ($49.50-$99.50) will be available Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
Map
