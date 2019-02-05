Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Catch Foreigner (Again) at the Majestic Theatre This Spring
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 2:38 PM
With hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” Foreigner have solidified themselves as legendary musicians.
And with the band coming back to San Antonio on what seems like a yearly basis, you could say that the Alamo City isn’t going to end its love for the rockers anytime soon.
Returning to the 2-1-0 on Thursday, April 11, catch Foreigner as they rock the Majestic Theatre.
Tickets ($49.50-$99.50) will be available Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com
, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.
