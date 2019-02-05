Get Lost in Dante Elephante's Dreamy Tunes During Imagine Books & Records Show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dante Elephante

Event Details Dante Elephante @ Imagine Books and Records 8373 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m. Price: $5 Live Music Map

Braiding ’60s pop with ’90s alt rock and dreamy, lo-fi garage rock, Dante Elephante’s sound is about as West Coast as you get. Which makes sense, seeing as they’re from LA and that the band met while attending UC Santa Barbara. Their latest single, last year’s “Call me on the Phone” from the album, was produced by Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, whose stamp you can hear throughout the entire record.Dante Elephante will headline an intimate night at Imagine Books & Records with support from Vintage Pictures, Quiet Hours and Palm Trees.