Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Get Lost in Dante Elephante's Dreamy Tunes During Imagine Books & Records Show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 8:22 AM

COURTESY OF DANTE ELEPHANTE
  • Courtesy of Dante Elephante
Braiding ’60s pop with ’90s alt rock and dreamy, lo-fi garage rock, Dante Elephante’s sound is about as West Coast as you get. Which makes sense, seeing as they’re from LA and that the band met while attending UC Santa Barbara. Their latest single, last year’s “Call me on the Phone” from the album Rare Attractions, was produced by Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, whose stamp you can hear throughout the entire record.

Dante Elephante will headline an intimate night at Imagine Books & Records with support from Vintage Pictures, Quiet Hours and Palm Trees.

$5, Thu Feb. 7, 8pm, Imagine Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Rd #201b, (210) 239-7380, imaginebookstexas.com.
Event Details Dante Elephante
@ Imagine Books and Records
8373 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Map

