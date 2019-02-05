Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Here Are the Puro Artists, Bands You Can See at San Antonio's Taco Fest This Year

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge Piñata Protest throws down the accordion jams at a live performance. - PHOTO BY JAIME MONZON (THROWYOURHANDSINTHEAIR.COM)
  • Photo by Jaime Monzon (throwyourhandsintheair.com)
  • Piñata Protest throws down the accordion jams at a live performance.
Taco Fest: Music y Más is coming back for another year to spotlight some of the city's delicious taco offerings and a day full of Tex-Mex tunes.

Celebrating the greatness that is the taco, the second annual Taco Fest will return to La Villita Saturday, April 13, from noon-11 p.m. The festival brings together more than 30 local taco joints with three stages of entertainment. Food offerings include all manner of tacos — from puffy to breakfast and barbacoa to veggie.

The live music will focus on alt-Latino sounds, spanning West Side soul, old-school conjunto, Tex-Mex punk and more. This year's lineup includes Brownout, Making Movies, Santiago Jimemez Jr., Bidi Bidi Banda, El Dusty, Piñata Protest, El Conjunto Nueva Ola, Maria del Pilar, La Misa Negra, Eddie & the Valiants, Alyson Alonzo, FEA, Los #3 Dinners and Ghost Tracks. A full schedule will be revealed next month.

"Taco Fest brings together in one place two things San Antonians love, tacos and music. And it does this with a variety of tastes and sounds you won't find anywhere else," said creative director Jim Mendiola. "It's puro and proudly SA!"



Participating taquerias will offer at least one $2 taco. Beer, wine, aguas frescas and other beverages will also be available.

Tickets, available here, start at $15 and run up to $75, with early bird prices good until March 1. Proceeds benefit the Inner City Development 501c3.
Event Details Taco Fest: Music y Mas
@ La Villita
418 Villita Street
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 13, 12 p.m.
Price: $20-$70
Dining
Map

