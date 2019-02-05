Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Tejano Music Awards Announces Humongous 2019 Lineup

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, HISTORIC MARKET SQUARE
  • Facebook, Historic Market Square
The 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards will take place at Market Square downtown from March 14-17 with a gigantic lineup that any fan of the genre will not want to miss.

Starting in 1980, the Tejano Music Awards, along with other events affiliated with Texas Talent Musicians Association, were created to honor the artists and musicians continuing the traditions of the regional music genre.

This year, the event will take place across five stages and feature headliners La Fiebre, Michael Salgado and Stefani Montiel, to name just a few.

Oh, and the event is free.



For more information and to check out the full lineup, go to tejanomusicawards.com.
Location Details Market Square
514 W. Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8600
