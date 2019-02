Tejano Music Awards Announces Humongous 2019 Lineup

click to enlarge Facebook, Historic Market Square

The 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards will take place at Market Square downtown from March 14-17 with a gigantic lineup that any fan of the genre will not want to miss.Starting in 1980, the Tejano Music Awards, along with other events affiliated with Texas Talent Musicians Association, were created to honor the artists and musicians continuing the traditions of the regional music genre.This year, the event will take place across five stages and feature headliners La Fiebre, Michael Salgado and Stefani Montiel, to name just a few.Oh, and the event isFor more information and to check out the full lineup, go to tejanomusicawards.com