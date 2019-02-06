Email
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Sad BB’s Beach Fossils Coming to San Antonio to Help Us Dance Out the Pain

Lo-fi, atmospheric, a little sad and a little poppy, Beach Fossils are perfect for dancing out your bad day. You know, when shit just doesn’t go the way you expected and you feel out-of-control.

Beach Fossils’ songs sound like they were made for those moments. Their electronic beats and shimmery post-punk guitars bring Joy Divison and the Smiths to mind.

And the Brooklyn-based band is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, April 24.

$18-$20, Wed April 24, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
