Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Sad BB’s Beach Fossils Coming to San Antonio to Help Us Dance Out the Pain
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 1:11 PM
Lo-fi, atmospheric, a little sad and a little poppy, Beach Fossils are perfect for dancing out your bad day. You know, when shit just doesn’t go the way you expected and you feel out-of-control.
Beach Fossils’ songs sound like they were made for those moments. Their electronic beats and shimmery post-punk guitars bring Joy Divison and the Smiths to mind.
And the Brooklyn-based band is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, April 24.
So cheer up, kid.
$18-$20, Wed April 24, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com
Tags: Beach Fossils, Brooklyn, lofi, indie, indie pop, postpunk, Paper Tiger, live music, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Image