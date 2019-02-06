Time to Relive Your Emo Days with Cursive's Show at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Chromatic PR

Emo is back from the dead it seems. With bands like Thursday rocking a show in late January of this year and Cursive now coming to town, it seems like the universe may be telling us we’re overdue for a good cry.Emotive, indie and at times screamy, Cursive rose to popularity in the aughts-wave of post-hardcore and emo — right before “screamo” became a term. And while that term could be used to label pretty much anything pop punk with a hint of screaming, Cursive were and are way artsier. There’s also a maturity to the band’s sound that separates it from trendy rehashes of the genre.