San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Duo Lonely Horse Calls it Quits

Jaime Monzon

Lonely Horse frontman Nic Long sings emotively into the mic.

Since the late 2000s, San Antonio's Lonely Horse has put in the studio time, tour miles and local shows to make it one of the city's most celebrated rock acts.Comprised of drummer Travis Hild and guitarist/singer Nic Long (with a slew of other musicians guest-spotting), the duo has commanded attention with a live show that's an emotional explosion of distorted blues riffs punctuated by Long’s soulful crooning. The vibe is Jack White meets Jimi Hendrix meets Michael Jackson — all of them on acid.But it looks like Lonely Horse is saddling up for one last ride.On Wednesday, Long posted on social media that the band soon will be playing its final dates. The duo plans to post details about its farewell show in the next week or so."Finishing up our last shows, will be announcing farewell show this week," Long wrote. "Love you all gonna miss doing this so much. Time to get off the horse and walk a while. Bendiciones."Stay tuned for more details on Lonely Horse's final roundup, as well as details on its members' future endeavors.