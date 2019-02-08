Grammy Winning Vocalists Pentatonix are Headed to San Antonio

click to enlarge

We first learned about the beatboxing/singing group Pentatonix when they did a cover of “Jolene” a few years back with none other than Dolly Parton herself. With four and sometimes five-part harmonies, the group backed Parton as she sang lead on the country classic about fear of potential heartbreak.Over the years, the Texas-based group has garnered international attention and three Grammy Awards, including two for Best Arrangement (Instrumental or a Cappella) in 2015 and 2016. Their recording with Parton won Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017.Pentatonix's newly announced 45-date tour will stop in the Alamo City on Thursday, May 23.