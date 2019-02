Mythological Horses Bring Folk Punk Vibes to San Antonio on Saturday

click to enlarge Facebook, Mythological Horses

Formed in Anchorage in 2005, Mythological Horses is composed of guitarist-vocalist Shawn Holley and drummer Jest Commons, who actually used to play in Moldy Peaches.Remember Moldy Peaches?Their childlike, weirdo-folk made up the majority of theoundtrack, which contributed to the kitschiness of the whole film. Mythological Horses sort of sound like that, but a tad more punk-leaning. Also new are the much more adult undertones in their lyrics.The band is headed to San Antonio for an in-store performance at Friends of Sound Records on Saturday, February 9. For more information check out the official event page