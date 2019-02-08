Friday, February 8, 2019
Mythological Horses Bring Folk Punk Vibes to San Antonio on Saturday
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at 12:27 PM
Formed in Anchorage in 2005, Mythological Horses is composed of guitarist-vocalist Shawn Holley and drummer Jest Commons, who actually used to play in Moldy Peaches.
Remember Moldy Peaches?
Their childlike, weirdo-folk made up the majority of the Juno s
oundtrack, which contributed to the kitschiness of the whole film. Mythological Horses sort of sound like that, but a tad more punk-leaning. Also new are the much more adult undertones in their lyrics.
The band is headed to San Antonio for an in-store performance at Friends of Sound Records on Saturday, February 9. For more information check out the official event page
Free, 7pm, Friends of Sound Records, 700 Fredericksburg Road.
