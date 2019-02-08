R&B Singer Xavier Omär Comes Back Home with San Antonio Show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Xavier Omär

Event Details Xavier Omär @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m. Price: $18-$48 Live Music Map

Even though R&B singer Xavier Omär left SA back in 2014, his parents still live here. And if that’s enough for us to claim him as a local, let’s do it.Even if we can’t, Omär has noted that Alamo City was a launch pad for his music, and since cutting his teeth back in the early 2010s, he’s made some serious moves. He’s landed press in publications like Pitchfork, XXL and Vibe to name a few, and in 2017, he sold out his first headlining tour. Yeah, you could say Omär is more than just an up-and-coming artist.With a voice smoother than butter melting on hot biscuit, he’s proving that with enough talent and perseverance, you can still have a career in the music game.