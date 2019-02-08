Soccer Mommy Returns to Paper Tiger with Indie-rock Vibes

click to enlarge Fat Possum Records

Soccer Mommy @ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$14

Last year, an awesome run of female-led indie rock groups rolled through San Antonio — all within a week or so of each other. Alongside Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and Football, Soccer Mommy might have been the most exciting of the bunch, considering how dope 2018’s Clean was.If you missed the indie rock-informed singer-songwriter last time she was in the Alamo City, you’re in luck. Sophie Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, is headed back to for a show at Paper Tiger with Hovvdy and Motiongazer. Sliced oranges not included.