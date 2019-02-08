Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 8, 2019

This Month's Contemporary Whatever Brings Badass Saxophonist Michael Foster Who Pushes the Limits

Posted By on Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at 7:27 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MICHAEL FOSTER
  • Courtesy of Michael Foster
This month’s installment of Contemporary Whatever — a gem of a monthly concert series curated by local percussionist-composer Claire Rousay and focused on presenting some of the best local and touring experimental acts — will feature New York-based saxophonist Michael Foster. And, while the saxophone might conjure tender daydreams of smooth, sonorous sonic silk, in Foster’s inventive hands the instrument seems to have no limitations at all.

On numerous solo and collaborative releases — many available on his bandcamp — Foster’s knack for pushing the envelope as a composer and player is readily apparent. For this show, Foster will perform an improvised duo set with Rousay. The pair released an album together on the tape label Personal Archives in December. In short, if you fancy yourself a musical adventurer, there’s probably no excuse for missing this one.

Free, Tue Feb. 12, 7pm, FL!GHT Gallery, 112R Blue Star, (210) 872-2586.
Event Details Contemporary Whatever: Michael Foster
@ FL!GHT Gallery
134 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Contemporary Whatever: Michael Foster

    Staff Pick
    Contemporary Whatever: Michael Foster @ FL!GHT Gallery

    • Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hip-hop Badass Vince Staples Blessing The Mic at Aztec Theatre Read More

  2. Pick Three: Covina Frontman Eric Garcia Shouts Out to San Antonio Metal Outfits Making a Buzz Read More

  3. Gorilla Biscuits Guitarist Alex Brown Has Died Read More

  4. San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Duo Lonely Horse Calls it Quits Read More

  5. Staind's Aaron Lewis Tells Rio Grande Valley Crowd 'I Don't Know How to Speak Spanish. I'm American' Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...