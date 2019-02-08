This Month's Contemporary Whatever Brings Badass Saxophonist Michael Foster Who Pushes the Limits

click to enlarge Courtesy of Michael Foster

Event Details Contemporary Whatever: Michael Foster @ FL!GHT Gallery 134 Blue Star Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Price: Free Live Music Map

This month’s installment of Contemporary Whatever — a gem of a monthly concert series curated by local percussionist-composer Claire Rousay and focused on presenting some of the best local and touring experimental acts — will feature New York-based saxophonist Michael Foster. And, while the saxophone might conjure tender daydreams of smooth, sonorous sonic silk, in Foster’s inventive hands the instrument seems to have no limitations at all.On numerous solo and collaborative releases — many available on his bandcamp — Foster’s knack for pushing the envelope as a composer and player is readily apparent. For this show, Foster will perform an improvised duo set with Rousay. The pair released an album together on the tape label Personal Archives in December. In short, if you fancy yourself a musical adventurer, there’s probably no excuse for missing this one.