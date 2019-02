Wake and Bake? No, Wake and Enjoy a CBD-Infused Cup of Coffee From Willie Nelson

Willie's Remedy

Texans' favorite pothead, Willie Nelson, wants you to start your day off right. Just like he does.While you might not be able to wake and bake like Willie (at least not legally), you can now enjoy CBD-infused coffee courtesy of the music legend. Earlier this week, Nelson launched the sale of special coffee beans on his website, appropriately called Willie's Remedy.The hemp-infused coffee is available in an 8 oz. bag for $36. Described as a medium-dark blend, the coffee is a "perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the cannabis." The beans are sourced from Colombian farms and have notes of cherry and cocoa, while the hemp oil is Colorado-grown and certified organic.Gentle reminder: it's best if you avoid brewing up a cup if you have a drug test coming up soon.