Cowboys Dancehall Names Potential Buyer and May Skip Foreclosure
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Feb 11, 2019 at 10:06 AM
Instagram / cowboysdancehallsa
Revelers dance inside Cowboys Dancehall.
The bankrupt owner of Cowboys Dancehall has named a possible buyer for the San Antonio two-step palace.
Arlington-based Cowboys Far West filed papers asking a San Antonio bankruptcy judge to green light a sale of the property to Austin-based Heiser Development Corp. for $9.75 million, according to a report on MySA.com
While that offer is less than the $12 million, Cowboys Far West originally sought, time may be forcing a fire sale, according to the report. Oklahoma-based Crossroads 2004, the partnership's lead lender, can foreclose on the club on April 2 if it hasn’t yet sold.
U.S Bankruptcy Judge Ronald King will hold a hearing Thursday to consider the sale request.
