Texas Native Kacey Musgraves Wins Big at 2019 Grammys

click to enlarge
Golden Hour
-
Courtesy of Kacey Musgraves
proved to be Kacey Musgraves’ shining moment, as the country star won Album of the Year at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. The East Texas native walked away with four gramophones at the end of the night, tying Childish Gambino for the show-high total.
“It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums, really brilliant works of art. It’s really crazy. But I’m very thankful, and I know that winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anybody else’s in that category, they’re all so good,” Musgraves said, choking back tears, while accepting her Album of the Year award.
Golden Hour
beat out albums by Drake, Post Malone, Cardi B, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and Brandi Carlile, as well as the soundtrack from Academy Award Best Picture Nominee, Black Panther
, to claim the award. Golden Hour
marks the first country album to be awarded the Grammy’s Album of the Year since Taylor Swift’s Fearless
won in 2010. Musgraves joins the Dixie Chicks, Norah Jones, T-Bone Burnett and Christopher Cross as the only Texas-born musicians to win Artist of the Year.
Musgraves, who was born in Golden, Texas, won in every other category she was nominated for, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” and Best Country Performance for “Butterflies.”
Along with her new hardware, Musgraves also performed at the show, singing her single “Rainbow
” and performing in a ensemble alongside Dolly Parton
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.