Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Grammy-nominated Sammy Miller and the Congregation Set up at Jazz, TX for Two-night Stay

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAMMY MILLER AND THE CONGREGATION
  • Courtesy of Sammy Miller and the Congregation
Julliard-schooled, Grammy-nominated and jazz critic-approved, drummer-bandleader Sammy Miller is a man on the rise — and the sky’s the limit.

Miller and his ensemble the Congregation released their self-titled debut back in 2017 and have been winning fans with effusive, often ebullient live shows ever since. With his mission to “put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people,” Miller is a breath of fresh air and an eager gadfly in the jazz milieu, which can sometimes forget, weighted down by its own reputation as perhaps the American musical form, how fun, playful and uplifting it can be.

In one of its finest offerings in recent memory, the swank Pearl club Jazz, TX will host Miller and company for a two-night stint. If you plan to be one of the lucky ones in attendance, act fast because tickets are flying for these shows.

$25, Tue. Feb. 12 & Wed Feb. 13, 8:30pm, Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6, Ste. 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com.
Event Details Sammy MIller and the Congregation
@ Jazz, TX
312 Pearl Pkwy.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.
Price: $25
Live Music
Map

  Sammy MIller and the Congregation

    Staff Pick
    Sammy MIller and the Congregation @ Jazz, TX

    • Wed., Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. $25

