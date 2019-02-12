Email
Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Ned Flanders-Inspired Metalcore Outfit, Okilly Dokilly Returns to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, OKILLY DOKILLY
  • Facebook, Okilly Dokilly
It’s not every day a band gets 30,000 likes on its Facebook page just two weeks after releasing a four-song demo and a few press photos.

But I guess that’s what happens when your entire band dresses up like Ned Flanders, writes metal songs with Ned Flanders-inspired lyrics and calls itself Okilly Dokilly.

Yes, it’s true. Despite performing songs like “White Wine Spritzer” and “Donut Hell” while dressed up as Homer Simpson's Bible-thumping neighborly nemesis, Okilly Dokilly plays a pretty straightforward brand of metalcore — and it's amazing.

If you dig cosplay, metal and the Simpsons, this band may be worth checking out when it comes to town Friday, March 1, for a show at Paper Tiger.



With Playboy Manbaby, Bitforce, Davey Jones. $15, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
