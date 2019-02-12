Ned Flanders-Inspired Metalcore Outfit, Okilly Dokilly Returns to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Okilly Dokilly

It’s not every day a band gets 30,000 likes on its Facebook page just two weeks after releasing a four-song demo and a few press photos.But I guess that’s what happens when your entire band dresses up like Ned Flanders, writes metal songs with Ned Flanders-inspired lyrics and calls itself Okilly Dokilly.Yes, it’s true. Despite performing songs like “White Wine Spritzer” and “Donut Hell” while dressed up as Homer Simpson's Bible-thumping neighborly nemesis, Okilly Dokilly plays a pretty straightforward brand of metalcore — and it's amazing.If you dig cosplay, metal and the Simpsons, this band may be worth checking out when it comes to town Friday, March 1, for a show at Paper Tiger.