Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Rapper Kodak Black is Headed to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge Kodak Black showing off his grill - COURTESY LIVE NATION
  • courtesy Live Nation
  • Kodak Black showing off his grill
Just like some Norwegian black metal bands really believe in Satan and burn down churches in his unholy name, Kodak Black seems to keep it real with how often he's incarcerated. Meaning, what he talks about in his music is what he actually does in real life.

And while much of his content relates to a criminal lifestyle, Kodak Black still can go deep with his lyricism, turning inward and reflecting on his life choices.

It’s this kind of range that's drawn an enormous fanbase to the rapper, who's performing at the Aztec Theatre on Monday, April 1.

For a chance to see one of the most talked-about, up-and-coming rappers of this generation, you'll definitely want to cop tickets to this one. They're available Friday, February 15, at noon through officialkodakblack.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
