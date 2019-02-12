Touring Behind a New Album, Godsmack Returns to San Antonio This Spring

click to enlarge Facebook, Godsmack

So, I might lose some cool points here but, fuck it.The new Godsmack record actually isn’t horrible.Now, if you look at my Spotify streams, you’ll find that I mostly listen to atmospheric black metal and a lot of underground hip-hop, but, as a kid that grew up in the ’90s, Godsmack – along with acts like Korn and System of a Down – were my first introductions to rock. And, while all three acts sound vastly different, my point is that I can’t help but reserve a tiny spot in my heart for the bands that introduced me to heavier sounds as a youngster.actually holds true to Godsmack's original nu-metal approach, but it also introduces more atmospheric textures, updating the sound.You may care about this because Godsmack is returning to San Antonio for the first time since a headlining spot at 2017's River City Rockfest. On tour to support the aforementioned, the band will perform at Freeman Coliseum on Tuesday, April 9.