Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Touring Behind a New Album, Godsmack Returns to San Antonio This Spring

So, I might lose some cool points here but, fuck it.

The new Godsmack record actually isn’t horrible.

Now, if you look at my Spotify streams, you’ll find that I mostly listen to atmospheric black metal and a lot of underground hip-hop, but, as a kid that grew up in the ’90s, Godsmack – along with acts like Korn and System of a Down – were my first introductions to rock. And, while all three acts sound vastly different, my point is that I can’t help but reserve a tiny spot in my heart for the bands that introduced me to heavier sounds as a youngster.

When Legends Rise actually holds true to Godsmack's original nu-metal approach, but it also introduces more atmospheric textures, updating the sound.



You may care about this because Godsmack is returning to San Antonio for the first time since a headlining spot at 2017's River City Rockfest. On tour to support the aforementioned When Legends Rise, the band will perform at Freeman Coliseum on Tuesday, April 9.

Tickets for the date go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at attcenter.com, ticketmaster.com and (800) 745-3000.
