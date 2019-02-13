Email
Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Saxon Descends Upon San Antonio As Part of 40th Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAXON
  • Courtesy of Saxon
San Antonio loves Saxon. And vice versa. As stalwarts of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal that roared out the U.K. in the ’80s, Biff and the boys remain a solid draw in this metal-obsessed town. Case in point: on its recent U.S. tour with fellow Brits UFO, Saxon was the supporting act in every stop — except the Alamo City, where it headlined.

In contrast to other bands of its era that segued into pop (Def Leppard) or proggy hard rock (Iron Maiden), Saxon’s largely stuck to the kind of anthemic, riff-driven chug that made songs like “Denim and Leather,” “Wheels of Steel” and “Strong Arm of the Law” genre classics. And if you dug ’em back in 1982, chances are you’ll also find plenty to like on last year’s Thunderbolt, an album full of odes to roadies, Vikings and vampires — along with a tribute to Motorhead called “They Played Rock and Roll.”

Since the band is swinging through as part of a 40th anniversary tour, it’s also a sound bet they’ll dig deep into their voluminous back catalog.

$35-$39, Fri Feb. 15, 8pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., vibeseventcenter.com.
Saxon
Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $35-$39
Live Music
