Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes Heads Back to Gruene Hall for One Voice, No Boundaries Tour

Leann Rimes is a badass. The singer-songwriter is one of the few artists who’s had mega-hits in multiple genres yet continues to approach music in new and interesting ways. Instead of staying safely nestled between pop and country, Rimes has ventured out and has included elements of alt-rock, jazz and folk.Headed to Gruene Hall on the aptly titled One Voice, No Boundaries Tour, Rimes’ voice is so big that whatever genre she’s in, she makes it her own.