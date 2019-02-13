Email
Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes Heads Back to Gruene Hall for One Voice, No Boundaries Tour

Leann Rimes is a badass. The singer-songwriter is one of the few artists who’s had mega-hits in multiple genres yet continues to approach music in new and interesting ways. Instead of staying safely nestled between pop and country, Rimes has ventured out and has included elements of alt-rock, jazz and folk.

Headed to Gruene Hall on the aptly titled One Voice, No Boundaries Tour, Rimes’ voice is so big that whatever genre she’s in, she makes it her own.

$59.50, Fri Feb. 15, 7pm, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com.
Event Details LeAnn Rimes: One Voice, No Boundaries Tour
@ Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $59.50-$178.50
