Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes Heads Back to Gruene Hall for One Voice, No Boundaries Tour
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 8:11 AM
click to enlarge
Leann Rimes is a badass. The singer-songwriter is one of the few artists who’s had mega-hits in multiple genres yet continues to approach music in new and interesting ways. Instead of staying safely nestled between pop and country, Rimes has ventured out and has included elements of alt-rock, jazz and folk.
Headed to Gruene Hall on the aptly titled One Voice, No Boundaries Tour, Rimes’ voice is so big that whatever genre she’s in, she makes it her own.
$59.50, Fri Feb. 15, 7pm, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com.
@ Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Price:
$59.50-$178.50
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Texas, Leann Rimes, New Braunfels, live music, road trip, Image