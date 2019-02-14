Email
Thursday, February 14, 2019

I Smell Old Sex and Stale Candy: Alt-Rock Frontman Marcy Playground, Everclear and More Gear up For Aztec Show

Posted By on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge Everclear frontman Art Alexakis rocking out with his acoustic out. - FACEBOOK, EVERCLEAR
  • Facebook, Everclear
  • Everclear frontman Art Alexakis rocking out with his acoustic out.
Of course this tour is coming to San Antonio.

It feels like it's become a trope to make fun of the Alamo City for how many '90s rock bands roll through each year, but they wouldn't keep showing up if there wasn't a market. Be it nostalgia or an ignorance of San Antonio's own burgeoning music scene, when bands from that era hit town, we show up in droves.

The latest tour to add to that list is helmed by Everclear singer-guitarist Art Alexakis, who will appear with three other '90s frontmen, including Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Max Collins (Eve 6) and John Wozniak (Marcy Playground).

The Songs and Stories tour will feature all four performing stripped-down versions of their own bands' biggest hits, plus deep cuts and new songs. The artists also will share the stage at different times during the performance, which will end with a Q&A session.



Biggest hits? While all four bands had their share of radio airplay back in the day, none won any Grammys, and it's questionable how many of us remember which handful of songs they were popular for back in 1997.

But, hey, if you're Everclear's biggest fan, the tour hits the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, May 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 15, at theaztectheatre.com.

