Yass, Queen! Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to San Antonio

Selena is coming back to us, y’all!
Well, at least the actress and singer who played Selena in the South Texas queen's biopic.
And even though Jennifer Lopez isn't Selena in the flesh, she's still proven herself as a pop and R&B icon by bringing visibility to the underrepresented demographic of Latin women in popular culture.
Through her head-turning live performances, chart-topping pop hits and juicy film roles, Lopez continues to prove she's a living legend.
Lopez's It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour is headed to the AT&T Center Friday, June 21. The 24-city jaunt is billed
as a public celebration of Lopez’s 50th birthday.
Damn, Jenny, 50 sure doesn’t look bad on you.
Ticket information has not been released yet. Visit attcenter.com for updates
.
