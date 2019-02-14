Email
Thursday, February 14, 2019

Yass, Queen! Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 11:16 AM

Selena is coming back to us, y’all!

Well, at least the actress and singer who played Selena in the South Texas queen's biopic.

And even though Jennifer Lopez isn't Selena in the flesh, she's still proven herself as a pop and R&B icon by bringing visibility to the underrepresented demographic of Latin women in popular culture.

Through her head-turning live performances, chart-topping pop hits and juicy film roles, Lopez continues to prove she's a living legend.



Lopez's It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour is headed to the AT&T Center Friday, June 21. The 24-city jaunt is billed as a public celebration of Lopez’s 50th birthday.

Damn, Jenny, 50 sure doesn’t look bad on you.

Ticket information has not been released yet. Visit attcenter.com for updates.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
