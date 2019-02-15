Death Metal Dudes Cannibal Corpse Hitting Up Alamo City Music Hall

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cannibal Corpse

With 14 albums out since its 1988 formation, it’s safe to say that Cannibal Corpse has outlived the majority of its death metal counterparts from that era.While the band delivers pummeling waves of distortion and screams, its dynamic songwriting helps it stand out from the pack. From abrupt tempo changes to unexpected melodic riffs thrown into the middle of a barrage of blast beats, Cannibal Corpse have continued to keep its brand of death metal interesting all the way up to the release of 2017’sCatch them as they return to the Alamo City with a slew of extreme metal practitioners you won’t want to miss.