Death Metal Dudes Cannibal Corpse Hitting Up Alamo City Music Hall

With 14 albums out since its 1988 formation, it’s safe to say that Cannibal Corpse has outlived the majority of its death metal counterparts from that era.
While the band delivers pummeling waves of distortion and screams, its dynamic songwriting helps it stand out from the pack. From abrupt tempo changes to unexpected melodic riffs thrown into the middle of a barrage of blast beats, Cannibal Corpse have continued to keep its brand of death metal interesting all the way up to the release of 2017’s Red Before Black
.
Catch them as they return to the Alamo City with a slew of extreme metal practitioners you won’t want to miss.
$28.50-$33, Sun Feb. 17, 6pm, Alamo City Music Hall, 1305 E. Houston St., alamocitymusichall.com.
@ Alamo City Music Hall & Club
1305 E Houston
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Feb. 17, 6-11 p.m.
Price:
$28.50-$33
