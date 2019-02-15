Friday, February 15, 2019
Indie Rockers Local Natives are Headed to San Antonio This Summer
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 1:43 PM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy Live Nation
-
Local Natives
You couldn’t really escape a Local Natives song in the early 2010s.
With the hit “Wide Eyes,” Los Angeles-based band's sound embodied all the lushness of that era of indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.
Along with acts like Fleet Foxes, the Shins and Yeasayer, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn gave it more longevity.
In support of new music, which Local Natives has yet to provide many details about, the band is headed to San Antonio on Thursday, June 13, for a performance at the Aztec Theatre.
Tickets
are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Local Natives, indie rock, indie, 2010 indie rock, Fleet Foxes, Yeasayer, The shins, Image