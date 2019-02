Indie Rockers Local Natives are Headed to San Antonio This Summer

click to enlarge courtesy Live Nation

Local Natives

You couldn’t really escape a Local Natives song in the early 2010s.With the hit “Wide Eyes,” Los Angeles-based band's sound embodied all the lushness of that era of indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.Along with acts like Fleet Foxes, the Shins and Yeasayer, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn gave it more longevity.In support of new music, which Local Natives has yet to provide many details about, the band is headed to San Antonio on Thursday, June 13, for a performance at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.