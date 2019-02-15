Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 15, 2019

Indie Rockers Local Natives are Headed to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Local Natives - COURTESY LIVE NATION
  • courtesy Live Nation
  • Local Natives
You couldn’t really escape a Local Natives song in the early 2010s.

With the hit “Wide Eyes,” Los Angeles-based band's sound embodied all the lushness of that era of indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.

Along with acts like Fleet Foxes, the Shins and Yeasayer, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn gave it more longevity.

In support of new music, which Local Natives has yet to provide many details about, the band is headed to San Antonio on Thursday, June 13, for a performance at the Aztec Theatre.



Tickets are on sale now.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  2. I Smell Old Sex and Stale Candy: Alt-Rock Frontman Marcy Playground, Everclear and More Gear up For Aztec Show Read More

  3. Death Metal Dudes Cannibal Corpse Hitting Up Vibes Event Center Read More

  4. Yass, Queen! Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy Gears Up for a Spring Tour of Japan Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...