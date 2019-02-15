Friday, February 15, 2019
Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 10:01 AM
One part The Weeknd, one part John Mayer, the music of Boston-based Juice falls somewhere between pop, folk, R&B and blues.
Formed in 2013, the seven-member group produces the kind of pop music you could easily hear on like a Disney movie, which is to say it’s family-friendly. But don’t let the approachability fool you. Juice packs a punch. Plus, the quality of the band’s musicianship and songwriting are testimony to its potential staying power.
$10-$45, Mon Feb. 18, 8pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10-$45
