Friday, February 15, 2019

Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JUICE
  • Courtesy of Juice
One part The Weeknd, one part John Mayer, the music of Boston-based Juice falls somewhere between pop, folk, R&B and blues.

Formed in 2013, the seven-member group produces the kind of pop music you could easily hear on like a Disney movie, which is to say it’s family-friendly. But don’t let the approachability fool you. Juice packs a punch. Plus, the quality of the band’s musicianship and songwriting are testimony to its potential staying power.

$10-$45, Mon Feb. 18, 8pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Event Details Juice
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Price: $10-$45
Buy TicketsBuy TicketsBuy TicketsBuy from TicketFly
Map

