Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint

click to enlarge Courtesy of Juice

Event Details Juice @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Price: $10-$45 Live Music Map

One part The Weeknd, one part John Mayer, the music of Boston-based Juice falls somewhere between pop, folk, R&B and blues.Formed in 2013, the seven-member group produces the kind of pop music you could easily hear on like a Disney movie, which is to say it’s family-friendly. But don’t let the approachability fool you. Juice packs a punch. Plus, the quality of the band’s musicianship and songwriting are testimony to its potential staying power.