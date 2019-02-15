Reverend Horton Heat Returns to San Antonio with Rockabilly Vibes In Tow

click to enlarge Thom Jackson

Event Details Reverend Horton Heat @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Tue., Feb. 19, 7 p.m. Price: $5-$10 Live Music Map

Texas boy and hillbilly hellhound Reverend Horton Heat is bringing his posse to town. Heat and band are notorious far and wide for a high-octane fusion of country, blues, rock, swing, surf and punk. The Reverend, who’s been maniacally trucking along since the mid-1980s, is considered to be a pioneer, in fact, of the modern rockabilly sound.Last December, the man released his 12th studio album,, which follows up 2014’s(perhaps the best album of the band’s career). The new release marks a more optimistic lyrical turn, which may indicate the ol’ Reverend is softening up a bit as he ages, plus it includes a couple changes to the outfit’s lineup.Whether you go for new stuff or the old, there’s nothing quite like the madcap delirium and instrumental acrobatics of a Reverend Horton Heat show. Even for those who wouldn’t consider themselves rockabilly fans, this crew consistently puts on a show that demands to be experienced.