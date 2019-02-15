Email
Friday, February 15, 2019

Reverend Horton Heat Returns to San Antonio with Rockabilly Vibes In Tow

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge THOM JACKSON
  • Thom Jackson
Texas boy and hillbilly hellhound Reverend Horton Heat is bringing his posse to town. Heat and band are notorious far and wide for a high-octane fusion of country, blues, rock, swing, surf and punk. The Reverend, who’s been maniacally trucking along since the mid-1980s, is considered to be a pioneer, in fact, of the modern rockabilly sound.

Last December, the man released his 12th studio album, Whole New Life, which follows up 2014’s REV (perhaps the best album of the band’s career). The new release marks a more optimistic lyrical turn, which may indicate the ol’ Reverend is softening up a bit as he ages, plus it includes a couple changes to the outfit’s lineup.

Whether you go for new stuff or the old, there’s nothing quite like the madcap delirium and instrumental acrobatics of a Reverend Horton Heat show. Even for those who wouldn’t consider themselves rockabilly fans, this crew consistently puts on a show that demands to be experienced.

$5-$10, Tue Feb. 19, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Reverend Horton Heat
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Tue., Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Price: $5-$10
Live Music
Map

