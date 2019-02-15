Friday, February 15, 2019
You've Goth to be Kidding Me: Cold Cave Returns to San Antonio ... Again
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 1:48 PM
Darkwave revivalist Wesley Eisold is returning to San Antonio with his project Cold Cave in an apparent bid to make sure the polar vortex lasts through Spring.
Eisold and friends will bring their icy synths sounds and brooding post-punk vocals to the Paper Tiger on Wednesday, March 13. Adult and Vowws will augment the gloom.
Sad bois and sad girls, this show’s definitely for you. So stock up on black lipstick and eyeshadow, stat.
$17, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com
