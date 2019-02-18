Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 18, 2019

Of Montreal Brings The Weirdness to San Antonio in April

Posted By on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, OF MONTREAL
  • Facebook, Of Montreal
For a band that writes in standard verse-chorus pop music structure, Of Montreal have taken a weird (though relatively accessible) approach to their craft.

At times, frontman Kevin Barnes and friends sound like the Beatles, other times they sound like Animal Collective, but most importantly, they sound like themselves: an indie-pop group on a ton of acid.

Hailing from Athens, Georgia, and birthed from the Elephant 6 Collective that also yielded Neutral Milk Hotel and the Apples in Stereo, Of Montreal have taken the theme psychedelia and pulled it through different genres for an amalgamation that’s eclectic and eccentric.

Catch these weirdos again on Tuesday, April 23 for a show at Paper Tiger.



$16-$18, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cannibal Corpse Brutalizes San Antonio on the Opening Night of the Decibel Magazine Tour 2019 Read More

  2. British Metal Legends Saxon Were Unstoppable at San Antonio's VIBES Event Center Read More

  3. Reverend Horton Heat Returns to San Antonio with Rockabilly Vibes In Tow Read More

  4. Saxon Descends Upon San Antonio As Part of 40th Anniversary Tour Read More

  5. With Touring Shows Still Pending, Alamo City Music Hall Announces Its Closure Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...