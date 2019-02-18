Of Montreal Brings The Weirdness to San Antonio in April

click to enlarge Facebook, Of Montreal

For a band that writes in standard verse-chorus pop music structure, Of Montreal have taken a weird (though relatively accessible) approach to their craft.At times, frontman Kevin Barnes and friends sound like the Beatles, other times they sound like Animal Collective, but most importantly, they sound like themselves: an indie-pop group on a ton of acid.Hailing from Athens, Georgia, and birthed from the Elephant 6 Collective that also yielded Neutral Milk Hotel and the Apples in Stereo, Of Montreal have taken the theme psychedelia and pulled it through different genres for an amalgamation that’s eclectic and eccentric.Catch these weirdos again on Tuesday, April 23 for a show at Paper Tiger.