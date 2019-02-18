Monday, February 18, 2019
Synth Duo Ghostland Observatory Returns to San Antonio in March
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 1:12 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook, Ghostland Observatory
If you were in your late teens to early 20s when Ghostland Observatory first blew up on the scene, there’s a good chance you were under the influence of hallucinogens while listening to their music.
And though it’s been over a decade since “Sad Sad City” hit their airwaves, the Austin-based due released See You Later Simulator
last fall, and it actually packs an electro punch.
Maybe even more so than their earlier work.
Find out for yourself on Sunday, March 17, when Ghostland Observatory returns to San Antonio's Paper Tiger to douse the audience in waves of synth-heavy indie pop.
$25, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: indie, ghostland observatory, paper tiger, live music, things to do in San Antonio, Austin, synth, Image