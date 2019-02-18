Email
Monday, February 18, 2019

Synth Duo Ghostland Observatory Returns to San Antonio in March

Posted By on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 1:12 PM

If you were in your late teens to early 20s when Ghostland Observatory first blew up on the scene, there’s a good chance you were under the influence of hallucinogens while listening to their music.

And though it’s been over a decade since “Sad Sad City” hit their airwaves, the Austin-based due released See You Later Simulator last fall, and it actually packs an electro punch.

Maybe even more so than their earlier work.

Find out for yourself on Sunday, March 17, when Ghostland Observatory returns to San Antonio's Paper Tiger to douse the audience in waves of synth-heavy indie pop.



$25, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
