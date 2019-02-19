After a 25-Year Streak, Unofficial Fiesta Event Tejano Explosion is Cancelled

click to enlarge Facebook, Tejano Explosion

According to the official Tejano Explosion website, organizers will not throw the unofficial Fiesta musical event this year.

“Important Announcement! We were not able to find a suitable venue for this year," reads a message on the site's front page. "However, we are hoping to find one for 2020. Thank you for your continued support.”

For 25 years, Tejano Explosion has presented a stacked bill of Tejano performers, including both up-and-comers and legendary names like Little Joe y la Familia and Grupo Mazz.

The event took place at North Frio and West Houston streets for years before being forced to move to a site opposite Market Square after Via purchased the original property. Now, organizers said they were informed the new site has also been sold.This is the second Fiesta-themed musical event that appears to have buckled recently. Alamo City Music Hall, home to the rock-focused Siesta Fest for the last several years, recently announced it's shutting its doors.