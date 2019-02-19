Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

After a 25-Year Streak, Unofficial Fiesta Event Tejano Explosion is Cancelled

Posted By on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TEJANO EXPLOSION
  • Facebook, Tejano Explosion

According to the official Tejano Explosion website, organizers will not throw the unofficial Fiesta musical event this year.


“Important Announcement! We were not able to find a suitable venue for this year," reads a message on the site's front page. "However, we are hoping to find one for 2020. Thank you for your continued support.”


For 25 years, Tejano Explosion has presented a stacked bill of Tejano performers, including both up-and-comers and legendary names like Little Joe y la Familia and Grupo Mazz. 


The event took place at North Frio and West Houston streets for years before being forced to move to a site opposite Market Square after Via purchased the original property. Now, organizers said they were informed the new site has also been sold.


This is the second Fiesta-themed musical event that appears to have buckled recently. Alamo City Music Hall, home to the rock-focused Siesta Fest for the last several years, recently announced it's shutting its doors.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cannibal Corpse Brutalizes San Antonio on the Opening Night of the Decibel Magazine Tour 2019 Read More

  2. Get Pumped for J. Cole-Approved Rapper Bas to Bless the Mic at the Aztec Read More

  3. Synth Duo Ghostland Observatory Returns to San Antonio in March Read More

  4. Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  5. With Touring Shows Still Pending, Alamo City Music Hall Announces Its Closure Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...