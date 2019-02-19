After a 25-Year Streak, Unofficial Fiesta Event Tejano Explosion is Cancelled

According to the official Tejano Explosion website, organizers will not throw the unofficial Fiesta musical event this year.
“Important Announcement! We were not able to find a suitable venue for this year," reads a message on the site's front page. "However, we are hoping to find one for 2020. Thank you for your continued support.”
For 25 years, Tejano Explosion has presented a stacked bill of Tejano performers, including both up-and-comers and legendary names like Little Joe y la Familia and Grupo Mazz.
