Get Pumped for J. Cole-Approved Rapper Bas to Bless the Mic at the Aztec

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bas

Event Details Bas @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Price: $20 Live Music Map

You know you’re onto something as a rapper in today’s hip-hop landscape if you get a co-sign from J. Cole. The rapper’s name has become synonymous with what older heads refer to as “cred.” Which is to say, everyone knows Cole isn’t about playing games or chasing fads and frills — he’s about the art of hip-hop.Queens-based and Paris-born emcee Bas not only has Cole in his corner, but he’s got the ultimate co-sign: Cole added him to his Dreamville label back in 2013. Since then, Bas has worked hard, releasing three LPs that showcase his technical skills as a rapper, his command of storytelling modes and his penchant for chasing big concepts. His most recent work is 2018’s, but the album before that (and perhaps his best),, gives its name to the tour that will bring this young star-to-be to SA. Head to dreamville.com to check out Bas’ music and get yourself properly pumped for this show.