Violent Femmes and X to Tear Up San Antonio in May

click to enlarge
Best known for the songs “Blister in the Sun” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” Milwaukee folk-punksters Violent Femmes were one of the most-beloved cult bands of the '80s.
After a breakup possibly stemming from the selling of “Blister in the Sun” to fast-food chain Wendy’s and a lengthy hiatus, the band reformed back in 2013 for a show at Coachella and has been playing ever since.
Along with classic L.A. punk band X, who recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, the Femmes are headed back to San Antonio on Monday, May 13, for a show at the Aztec Theatre to prove just how well their music has aged.
Tickets
go on sale Friday, February 22, at 10 a.m. Live Nation pre-sale is Thursday, February 21, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.