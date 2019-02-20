Email
Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Does Angry Puppet Rock Intrigue You? Then Catch Pissed Jeans' Show at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Feb 20, 2019 at 8:10 AM

Pennsylvania-based Pissed Jeans’ music is just cohesive enough to not be trash. It’s noisy and abrasive at times — sounding like a bunch of dudes slamming their instruments around in a room — but somehow the band’s repetitive riffs and ability to stay on beat give the proceedings a curious, psychedelic edge.

If you close your eyes while listening, you can almost see a bunch of angry puppets banging instruments. There ya go: Pissed Jeans is angry puppet rock, and we’re about it.

$12, Fri Feb. 22, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
