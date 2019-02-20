Does Angry Puppet Rock Intrigue You? Then Catch Pissed Jeans' Show at Paper Tiger

Facebook / Pissed Jeans

Event Details Pissed Jeans @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., Feb. 22, 9 p.m. Price: $12 Live Music Map

Pennsylvania-based Pissed Jeans’ music is just cohesive enough to not be trash. It’s noisy and abrasive at times — sounding like a bunch of dudes slamming their instruments around in a room — but somehow the band’s repetitive riffs and ability to stay on beat give the proceedings a curious, psychedelic edge.If you close your eyes while listening, you can almost see a bunch of angry puppets banging instruments. There ya go: Pissed Jeans is angry puppet rock, and we’re about it.