Houston-based Anitra Jay Stopping By Bar 301

Anitra Jay is a Houston-based singer-songwriter whose managed to create a buzz for herself with great press and a recent TV show song placement. On the 23rd, she’ll bring her estimable talents to a relatively new venue in town. This is a show to be excited about.
First, because Jay is one hell of a performer. And, second, because we predict — if our crystal ball is working the way it usually does — this might be one of the last times you can catch her in such an intimate setting before she moves on to (literally) bigger things. Jay’s sound, which could be casually described as acoustic soul, begins with her experiences singing in church. And, from there, as evidenced on her recorded output, including her newest album Crown and Glory
, Jay mixes in elements of R&B, spoken word poetry and pop.
Playing live with only a percussionist to accompany her, Jay is able to move a crowd with the emotive range of her voice and keep them enthralled with the striking depth of her compositions. Preview some of her work at reverbnation.com/anitrajay
. But trust us when we say that her work is best experienced in the live setting, where it truly has room to soar.
Free, Sat Feb. 23, 8:30pm, Bar 301, 23567 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Rd., (210) 455-9576, bar301.com.
@ Bar 301
23567 W. Interstate 10
Far North
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
