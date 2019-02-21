Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Post Animal, Ron Gallo Round Out Paper Tiger Bill This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge POLYVINYL
  • Polyvinyl
Chicago's Post Animal is a psychedelic rock six-piece that’s charted a different musical course than most of its contemporaries. The band’s music incorporates elements of math rock (especially in its frequent tempo shifts), some harder edges borrowed from metal and a ritualistic vibe that feels more raw and immediate than the spacey, new age-y bullshit you hear bands pulling these days. One brief visit to postanimal.bandcamp.com and sampling of the band’s latest album, When I Think of You in A Castle, should be enough to pick up a ticket.

And, as if the heady and full-to-bursting sonic summoning of Post Animal wasn’t enough, Ron Gallo, founder of Philadelphia-based garage punk act Toy Soldiers, will open the evening, playing from his four solo albums, including 2018’s Stardust Birthday Party. Dig Gallo’s music at rongallo.bandcamp.com.

$15-$17, Sat Feb. 23, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Post Animal
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sat., Feb. 23, 8-11 p.m.
Price: $15-$17
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Post Animal

    Staff Pick
    Post Animal @ Paper Tiger

    • Sat., Feb. 23, 8-11 p.m. $15-$17
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. '90s European Avant-Pop Act Stereolab is Headed to San Antonio Read More

  2. Get Pumped for J. Cole-Approved Rapper Bas to Bless the Mic at the Aztec Read More

  3. West Coast Sound Comes to Aztec Theatre with Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead Lineup Read More

  4. After a 25-Year Streak, Unofficial Fiesta Event Tejano Explosion is Cancelled Read More

  5. Violent Femmes and X to Tear Up San Antonio in May Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...