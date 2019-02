Post Animal, Ron Gallo Round Out Paper Tiger Bill This Weekend

click to enlarge Polyvinyl

Event Details Post Animal @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sat., Feb. 23, 8-11 p.m. Price: $15-$17 Live Music Map

Chicago's Post Animal is a psychedelic rock six-piece that’s charted a different musical course than most of its contemporaries. The band’s music incorporates elements of math rock (especially in its frequent tempo shifts), some harder edges borrowed from metal and a ritualistic vibe that feels more raw and immediate than the spacey, new age-y bullshit you hear bands pulling these days. One brief visit to postanimal.bandcamp.com and sampling of the band’s latest album,, should be enough to pick up a ticket.And, as if the heady and full-to-bursting sonic summoning of Post Animal wasn’t enough, Ron Gallo, founder of Philadelphia-based garage punk act Toy Soldiers, will open the evening, playing from his four solo albums, including 2018’s Stardust Birthday Party. Dig Gallo’s music at rongallo.bandcamp.com