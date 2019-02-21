Thursday, February 21, 2019
Post Animal, Ron Gallo Round Out Paper Tiger Bill This Weekend
By James Courtney
on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 8:44 AM
Chicago's Post Animal is a psychedelic rock six-piece that’s charted a different musical course than most of its contemporaries. The band’s music incorporates elements of math rock (especially in its frequent tempo shifts), some harder edges borrowed from metal and a ritualistic vibe that feels more raw and immediate than the spacey, new age-y bullshit you hear bands pulling these days. One brief visit to postanimal.bandcamp.com
and sampling of the band’s latest album, When I Think of You in A Castle
, should be enough to pick up a ticket.
And, as if the heady and full-to-bursting sonic summoning of Post Animal wasn’t enough, Ron Gallo, founder of Philadelphia-based garage punk act Toy Soldiers, will open the evening, playing from his four solo albums, including 2018’s Stardust Birthday Party. Dig Gallo’s music at rongallo.bandcamp.com
.
$15-$17, Sat Feb. 23, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sat., Feb. 23, 8-11 p.m.
Price:
$15-$17
