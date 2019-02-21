West Coast Sound Comes to Aztec Theatre with Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead Lineup

Thursday, February 21, 2019
One of the most iconic Latin groups to contribute to the hip-hop genre, Cypress Hill are living legends. The Los Angeles-area outfit got its start in the early ’90s, differentiated by frontman B-Real’s recognizable nasal tone. By the time of the 1993 release of the single “Insane in the Brain,” the band was moving millions of units and owning the airwaves.
Beyond its popularity, though, Cypress Hill are notable for being one of the first groups in the genre to showcase Latin culture to suburban youth. The group is headed to the Aztec Theatre with Hollywood Undead.
$34-$50, Sat Feb. 23, 6:30pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
